November 18, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 18

November 17, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) I’m Very Busy, 6-1
(6th) So High, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Flat Discount, 6-1
(3rd) And Whistle, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) All the Rage, 9-2
(4th) Solevo, 4-1
Del Mar (1st) Adelie, 3-1
(3rd) Petcoff, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Motion to Strike, 5-1
(2nd) Custom Bobby’s, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Bails Him Out, 7-2
(4th) Really Satisfying, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) No Deliberation, 8-1
(7th) L. E. Gray, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Punkin, 3-1
(3rd) Master of None, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Jim and Jim, 3-1
(3rd) Golden Gopher, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Secord, 7-2
(4th) Cherry Gardens, 7-2

