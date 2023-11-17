Spot Plays Nov. 18

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) I’m Very Busy, 6-1
|(6th) So High, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Flat Discount, 6-1
|(3rd) And Whistle, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) All the Rage, 9-2
|(4th) Solevo, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Adelie, 3-1
|(3rd) Petcoff, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Motion to Strike, 5-1
|(2nd) Custom Bobby’s, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Bails Him Out, 7-2
|(4th) Really Satisfying, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) No Deliberation, 8-1
|(7th) L. E. Gray, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Punkin, 3-1
|(3rd) Master of None, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Jim and Jim, 3-1
|(3rd) Golden Gopher, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Secord, 7-2
|(4th) Cherry Gardens, 7-2
Leave a Reply