Spot Plays Nov. 19

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Aggregation, 7-2
|(5th) Typhoon Fury, 10-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) The Princess Says, 9-2
|(5th) Princess Is Olivia, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Flavius, 4-1
|(5th) Feisty Mitole, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Black Zabat, 7-2
|(5th) Long Jacket, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sonadora Girl, 4-1
|(5th) Vive Veuve, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Mister Winston, 7-2
|(5th) Reconsider Me, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) No More Talk, 9-2
|(5th) Bend in the River, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Jimmies Big Day, 4-1
|(7th) Tidal Forces, 7-2
Leave a Reply