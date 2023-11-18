November 18, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 19

November 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Aggregation, 7-2
(5th) Typhoon Fury, 10-1
Churchill Downs (4th) The Princess Says, 9-2
(5th) Princess Is Olivia, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Flavius, 4-1
(5th) Feisty Mitole, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Black Zabat, 7-2
(5th) Long Jacket, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sonadora Girl, 4-1
(5th) Vive Veuve, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Mister Winston, 7-2
(5th) Reconsider Me, 6-1
Mountaineer (1st) No More Talk, 9-2
(5th) Bend in the River, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Jimmies Big Day, 4-1
(7th) Tidal Forces, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs