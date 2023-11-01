Spot Plays Nov. 2

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Deputy Connect, 6-1
|(7th) Carpe’s Dream, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Eleanors Jack, 6-1
|(5th) Pour Me a Drink, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Lost Bikini, 7-2
|(2nd) Sharp Flame, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Curteis, 8-1
|(5th) Divine Promise, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Elle’sbigseacret, 6-1
|(5th) Killer Hotrod, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Urban Myth, 4-1
|(3rd) Walks Like a Lady, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Barbera, 6-1
|(6th) Blissterinthesun, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Casby, 7-2
|(2nd) Fedaline, 3-1
