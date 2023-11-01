November 1, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 2

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Deputy Connect, 6-1
(7th) Carpe’s Dream, 8-1
Charles Town (2nd) Eleanors Jack, 6-1
(5th) Pour Me a Drink, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Lost Bikini, 7-2
(2nd) Sharp Flame, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Curteis, 8-1
(5th) Divine Promise, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Elle’sbigseacret, 6-1
(5th) Killer Hotrod, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Urban Myth, 4-1
(3rd) Walks Like a Lady, 6-1
Santa Anita (4th) Barbera, 6-1
(6th) Blissterinthesun, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Casby, 7-2
(2nd) Fedaline, 3-1

