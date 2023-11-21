November 21, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 22

November 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Tempestivo, 3-1
(4th) Miss Bee Bop, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Daisy Jones, 4-1
(3rd) Away From Home, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Dominus O’s Me, 3-1
(5th) Strike a Beat, 8-1
Mountaineer (2nd) No No No Never, 7-2
(3rd) Gorilla Girl, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Diesel, 4-1
(4th) Flamingo Way, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Beyond the Bend, 3-1
(6th) Majestic Creed, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Saltin’ the Rim, 3-1
(4th) Etretat, 6-1

