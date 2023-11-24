Spot Plays Nov. 25

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Shasi, 4-1
|(6th) Stella Mars, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lastwalktofreedom, 7-2
|(6th) Dulcimer Dame, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Linebacker, 3-1
|(5th) Irina’s Charm, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Take Charge Curly, 4-1
|(5th) Warren’s Paradice, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Lucky Romance, 6-1
|(5th) Sweet Darlin, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Copper Bo Ten, 6-1
|(5th) Kerrygold Lady, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Shake It Baby, 3-1
|(4th) I Can Run, 3-1
|Remington
|(1st) Scarlet Position, 7-2
|(5th) Sword of Gold, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Cartwheel, 7-2
|(3rd) Austonian, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Sputnik, 7-2
|(6th) Fedorova, 8-1
