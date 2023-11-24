November 24, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 25

November 24, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Shasi, 4-1
(6th) Stella Mars, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Lastwalktofreedom, 7-2
(6th) Dulcimer Dame, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Linebacker, 3-1
(5th) Irina’s Charm, 3-1
Del Mar (4th) Take Charge Curly, 4-1
(5th) Warren’s Paradice, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Lucky Romance, 6-1
(5th) Sweet Darlin, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Copper Bo Ten, 6-1
(5th) Kerrygold Lady, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Shake It Baby, 3-1
(4th) I Can Run, 3-1
Remington (1st) Scarlet Position, 7-2
(5th) Sword of Gold, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Cartwheel, 7-2
(3rd) Austonian, 3-1
Woodbine (5th) Sputnik, 7-2
(6th) Fedorova, 8-1

