Spot Plays Nov. 29

November 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) O K Smarty Pants, 5-1
(3rd) Juba’s Punch, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Thirtyeight Wishes, 6-1
(6th) Lucky Junior, 7-2
Mountaineer (4th) Riverview Stevie, 3-1
(6th) Two Bit Kid, 4-1
Parx (1st) B B Bad, 7-2
(7th) For Sale, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Keystone Warrior, 3-1
(5th) Nick Papagiorgio, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Basket Case, 9-2
(2nd) Mendi’s Girl, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Ballyhooly, 6-1
(7th) Charlotte the Brit, 8-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Krispy Rice, 5-1
(4th) Punctuality, 3-1

