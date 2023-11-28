Spot Plays Nov. 29

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) O K Smarty Pants, 5-1
|(3rd) Juba’s Punch, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Thirtyeight Wishes, 6-1
|(6th) Lucky Junior, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Riverview Stevie, 3-1
|(6th) Two Bit Kid, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) B B Bad, 7-2
|(7th) For Sale, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Keystone Warrior, 3-1
|(5th) Nick Papagiorgio, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Basket Case, 9-2
|(2nd) Mendi’s Girl, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Ballyhooly, 6-1
|(7th) Charlotte the Brit, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Krispy Rice, 5-1
|(4th) Punctuality, 3-1
Leave a Reply