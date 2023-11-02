Spot Plays Nov. 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) King James, 6-1
|(5th) Maggie T, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Missawlet, 9-2
|(4th) Travel Smart, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Gabbysonholiday, 6-1
|(5th) Take Time to Dream, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Husband Material, 6-1
|(4th) Zipper Zapper, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Come Out Fighting, 9-2
|(4th) Ayrton Senna, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Galipan, 3-1
|(4th) King Skull, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Invective, 5-1
|(3rd) Shoot Themessenger, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Me Darlin Kathleen, 3-1
|(3rd) Don’t Losemymoney, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Hexcel, 6-1
|(3rd) Pinky Ring Bling, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Ace of Clubs, 4-1
|(3rd) Elm Drive, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Reins of Purple, 6-1
|(3rd) Amber Light, 6-1
