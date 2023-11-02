November 2, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 3

November 2, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) King James, 6-1
(5th) Maggie T, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Missawlet, 9-2
(4th) Travel Smart, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Gabbysonholiday, 6-1
(5th) Take Time to Dream, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Husband Material, 6-1
(4th) Zipper Zapper, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Come Out Fighting, 9-2
(4th) Ayrton Senna, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Galipan, 3-1
(4th) King Skull, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Invective, 5-1
(3rd) Shoot Themessenger, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Me Darlin Kathleen, 3-1
(3rd) Don’t Losemymoney, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Hexcel, 6-1
(3rd) Pinky Ring Bling, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Ace of Clubs, 4-1
(3rd) Elm Drive, 6-1
Woodbine (2nd) Reins of Purple, 6-1
(3rd) Amber Light, 6-1

