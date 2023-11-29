Spot Plays Nov. 30

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Six Percent, 4-1
|(7th) Brazillionaire, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Windsor’s Memory, 10-1
|(6th) Neverfold, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Country Boy, 7-2
|(2nd) Mrs. Speaker, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Ollie’s Folly, 4-1
|(5th) Quarantino, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Smarten Up, 7-2
|(5th) Get Loaded, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Mia Is Short, 5-1
|(3rd) Town Hall, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Generation, 6-1
|(5th) Catmint, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Citrina, 6-1
|(4th) Sugar Is Golden, 3-1
