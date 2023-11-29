November 29, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 30

November 29, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Six Percent, 4-1
(7th) Brazillionaire, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Windsor’s Memory, 10-1
(6th) Neverfold, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Country Boy, 7-2
(2nd) Mrs. Speaker, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Ollie’s Folly, 4-1
(5th) Quarantino, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Smarten Up, 7-2
(5th) Get Loaded, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Mia Is Short, 5-1
(3rd) Town Hall, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Generation, 6-1
(5th) Catmint, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Citrina, 6-1
(4th) Sugar Is Golden, 3-1

