November 3, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 4

November 3, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Slammin Gold, 7-2
(2nd) Goldini, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Miss Tappy Tone, 4-1
(3rd) Aunt Jo, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Offshore Affair, 4-1
(2nd) Dark Timber, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) El Berrinches, 5-1
(5th) Carole Lombard, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Gran Tricxy, 7-2
(2nd) Amor Y Control, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Soupersilverdollar, 6-1
(5th) Afandi, 9-2
Remington Park (2nd) Copper State, 3-1
(6th) Rassler, 4-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Webslinger, 3-1
(6th) Mawj, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Unified Front, 3-1
(6th) Rush to Glory, 6-1

