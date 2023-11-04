November 4, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 5

November 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Mitole Magic, 3-1
(4th) War Princess, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Late Nite Lizzie, 7-2
(2nd) Mullion, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Topper’s Chieftess, 6-1
(2nd) Mischievous Pirate, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Spanish Girl, 3-1
(4th) Mannix, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Pico d’Oro, 4-1
(5th) Cazadero, 9-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Nickandme, 4-1
(6th) The Filter, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) King Apollo, 3-1
(5th) Paco’s Pico, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Cupid’s Claws, 6-1
(5th) Souper Attentive, 7-2

