Spot Plays Nov. 8

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Theta, 7-2
|(4th) Thunder Punch, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Sharpenyourfaith, 5-1
|(7th) Promise of Hope, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Queen of Toscanova, 4-1
|(6th) Convertible Freeze, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Mean Elenita, 8-1
|(5th) Frothy, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Karamel Corn, 3-1
|(4th) Jones Falls, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Shes Hot to Trot, 4-1
|(3rd) Hot Heels, 3-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Twist Her, 4-1
|(4th) Riverview, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Pure Connection, 3-1
|(2nd) Mischief Angel, 7-2
Leave a Reply