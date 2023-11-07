November 7, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 8

November 7, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Theta, 7-2
(4th) Thunder Punch, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Sharpenyourfaith, 5-1
(7th) Promise of Hope, 7-2
Finger Lakes (2nd) Queen of Toscanova, 4-1
(6th) Convertible Freeze, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Mean Elenita, 8-1
(5th) Frothy, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Karamel Corn, 3-1
(4th) Jones Falls, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Shes Hot to Trot, 4-1
(3rd) Hot Heels, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Twist Her, 4-1
(4th) Riverview, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Pure Connection, 3-1
(2nd) Mischief Angel, 7-2

