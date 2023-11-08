Spot Plays Nov. 9

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) April Antics, 3-1
|(6th) Typhoon Fury, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Contingency, 5-1
|(6th) De’s Castle, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Buckeye Rose, 5-1
|(4th) Gucci Boy, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Astronomico, 3-1
|(4th) More Than a Diva, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Kenner, 5-1
|(4th) Turbo Millie, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Holy City, 4-1
|(6th) Daily Briefing, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Basket Case, 3-1
|(2nd) Ratliff City, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) People Are People, 4-1
|(4th) Silent Guroo, 6-1
