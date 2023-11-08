November 8, 2023

Spot Plays Nov. 9

November 8, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) April Antics, 3-1
(6th) Typhoon Fury, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Contingency, 5-1
(6th) De’s Castle, 9-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Buckeye Rose, 5-1
(4th) Gucci Boy, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Astronomico, 3-1
(4th) More Than a Diva, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Kenner, 5-1
(4th) Turbo Millie, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Holy City, 4-1
(6th) Daily Briefing, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) Basket Case, 3-1
(2nd) Ratliff City, 4-1
Woodbine (3rd) People Are People, 4-1
(4th) Silent Guroo, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs