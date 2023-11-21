Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 21

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 32
|
| 15
|
| 47%
|Juan A. Larrosa/Vicente Del-Cid
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta
|
| 42
|
| 18
|
| 43%
|Jeremiah C. Englehart/Emanuel De Diego
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Cynthia E. McKee/Reshawn Latchman
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Chad C. Brown/Flavien Prat
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Josie Carroll/Kazushi Kimura
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Miguel Angel Silva/Miguel A. Perez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Brad H. Cox/Tyler Gaffalione
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Robertino Diodoro/Harry Hernandez
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Eddie Clouston/Edgar Paucar
|
| 33
|
| 12
|
| 36%
|Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas
|
| 56
|
| 20
|
| 36%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 34
|
| 12
|
| 35%
|Michael E. Biehler/Stewart Elliott
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Karl Broberg/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran
|
| 32
|
| 11
|
| 34%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez
|
| 24
|
| 8
|
| 33%
|Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Michael J. Doyle/Sahin Civaci
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|George Weaver/Javier Castellano
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Cassondra Weaver/Willie Martinez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
