November 22, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 21

November 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez 17 8 47%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 32 15 47%
Juan A. Larrosa/Vicente Del-Cid 20 9 45%
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 42 18 43%
Jeremiah C. Englehart/Emanuel De Diego 19 8 42%
Cynthia E. McKee/Reshawn Latchman 19 8 42%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez 24 10 42%
Chad C. Brown/Flavien Prat 20 8 40%
Josie Carroll/Kazushi Kimura 15 6 40%
Miguel Angel Silva/Miguel A. Perez 15 6 40%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 18 7 39%
Brad H. Cox/Tyler Gaffalione 24 9 38%
Robertino Diodoro/Harry Hernandez 24 9 38%
Eddie Clouston/Edgar Paucar 33 12 36%
Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet 25 9 36%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas 56 20 36%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 34 12 35%
Michael E. Biehler/Stewart Elliott 20 7 35%
Karl Broberg/Elvin Gonzalez 20 7 35%
Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran 32 11 34%
Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez 24 8 33%
Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera 21 7 33%
Michael J. Doyle/Sahin Civaci 18 6 33%
Jamie Ness/Frankie Pennington 18 6 33%
George Weaver/Javier Castellano 15 5 33%
Cassondra Weaver/Willie Martinez 15 5 33%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs