November 28, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats Nov. 28

November 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 34 16 47%
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 42 18 43%
Robertino Diodoro/Harry Hernandez 19 8 42%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez 24 10 42%
Chad C. Brown/Flavien Prat 17 7 41%
Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez 17 7 41%
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 15 6 40%
Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera 31 12 39%
Jeremiah C. Englehart/Emanuel De Diego 21 8 38%
Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet 21 8 38%
Karl Broberg/Elvin Gonzalez 24 9 38%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 19 7 37%
Kelli Martinez/Armando Martinez 30 11 37%
Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran 33 12 36%
Brad H. Cox/Tyler Gaffalione 25 9 36%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado 17 6 35%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas 54 19 35%
Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz 20 7 35%
Cynthia E. McKee/Reshawn Latchman 20 7 35%
Jamie Ness/Jaime Rodriguez 93 31 33%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 21 7 33%
Victor Barboza, Jr./Edwin Gonzalez 18 6 33%
Michael E. Biehler/Stewart Elliott 18 6 33%
Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton 18 6 33%
Patrick E. Swan/Harry Hernandez 18 6 33%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs