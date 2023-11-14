November 14, 2023

Trainer Stats Nov. 14

November 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer   Starts   Wins   Win %
Armando Hernandez 19 9 47
Philip A. Bauer 29 11 38
Robert Maybin 22 8 36
Juan Carlos Guerrero 28 10 36
Caryn Vecchio 17 6 35
John Simms 20 7 35
Amador Merei Sanchez 23 8 35
Catherine Day Phillips 26 9 35
Larry Rivelli 39 13 33
Cynthia E. McKee 33 11 33
Angela Maria Aquino 30 10 33
William D. Cowans 24 8 33
Chuck Spina 15 5 33
Jeremiah C. Englehart 50 16 32
Alexis Claire 19 6 32
Michael J. Blake 16 5 31
Benny R. Feliciano 16 5 31
Tina Ramgeet 29 9 31
Lacey Gaudet 26 8 31
Donald C. MacRae 20 6 30
Alexis Silva-Martinez 20 6 30
Michael E. Biehler 37 11 30
Gerald W. Butler 34 10 29
Nestor Rivera 58 17 29
Ronald G. Sigler 41 12 29

