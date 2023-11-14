Trainer Stats Nov. 14

|Trainer
|Starts
|Wins
|Win %
|Armando Hernandez
|19
|9
|47
|Philip A. Bauer
|29
|11
|38
|Robert Maybin
|22
|8
|36
|Juan Carlos Guerrero
|28
|10
|36
|Caryn Vecchio
|17
|6
|35
|John Simms
|20
|7
|35
|Amador Merei Sanchez
|23
|8
|35
|Catherine Day Phillips
|26
|9
|35
|Larry Rivelli
|39
|13
|33
|Cynthia E. McKee
|33
|11
|33
|Angela Maria Aquino
|30
|10
|33
|William D. Cowans
|24
|8
|33
|Chuck Spina
|15
|5
|33
|Jeremiah C. Englehart
|50
|16
|32
|Alexis Claire
|19
|6
|32
|Michael J. Blake
|16
|5
|31
|Benny R. Feliciano
|16
|5
|31
|Tina Ramgeet
|29
|9
|31
|Lacey Gaudet
|26
|8
|31
|Donald C. MacRae
|20
|6
|30
|Alexis Silva-Martinez
|20
|6
|30
|Michael E. Biehler
|37
|11
|30
|Gerald W. Butler
|34
|10
|29
|Nestor Rivera
|58
|17
|29
|Ronald G. Sigler
|41
|12
|29
