Trainer Stats Nov. 7

|Trainer
|Starts
|Wins
|Win %
|Armando Hernandez
|19
|10
|53
|Caryn Vecchio
|17
|7
|41
|Philip A. Bauer
|27
|11
|41
|Angela Maria Aquino
|25
|10
|40
|Timothy C. Kreiser
|34
|12
|35
|Lacey Gaudet
|20
|7
|35
|Wendy Anderson
|23
|8
|35
|Amador Merei Sanchez
|23
|8
|35
|Larry Rivelli
|39
|13
|33
|Robert Maybin
|24
|8
|33
|Glenroy Brown
|15
|5
|33
|Terrill Tsosie
|15
|5
|33
|Jeremiah C. Englehart
|52
|17
|33
|Juan Carlos Guerrero
|25
|8
|32
|William D. Cowans
|22
|7
|32
|Donald C. MacRae
|22
|7
|32
|Alexis Silva-Martinez
|22
|7
|32
|Alexis Claire
|19
|6
|32
|Michael J. Blake
|16
|5
|31
|Benny R. Feliciano
|16
|5
|31
|C. Steve Larue
|16
|5
|31
|Steve M. Sherman
|49
|15
|31
|Andy Mathis
|36
|11
|31
|Cynthia E. McKee
|36
|11
|31
|Richard E. Mandella
|33
|10
|30
