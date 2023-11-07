November 7, 2023

Trainer Stats Nov. 7

November 7, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer   Starts   Wins   Win %
Armando Hernandez 19 10 53
Caryn Vecchio 17 7 41
Philip A. Bauer 27 11 41
Angela Maria Aquino 25 10 40
Timothy C. Kreiser 34 12 35
Lacey Gaudet 20 7 35
Wendy Anderson 23 8 35
Amador Merei Sanchez 23 8 35
Larry Rivelli 39 13 33
Robert Maybin 24 8 33
Glenroy Brown 15 5 33
Terrill Tsosie 15 5 33
Jeremiah C. Englehart 52 17 33
Juan Carlos Guerrero 25 8 32
William D. Cowans 22 7 32
Donald C. MacRae 22 7 32
Alexis Silva-Martinez 22 7 32
Alexis Claire 19 6 32
Michael J. Blake 16 5 31
Benny R. Feliciano 16 5 31
C. Steve Larue 16 5 31
Steve M. Sherman 49 15 31
Andy Mathis 36 11 31
Cynthia E. McKee 36 11 31
Richard E. Mandella 33 10 30

