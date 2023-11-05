White Abarrio overpowers Breeders’ Cup Classic rivals

White Abarrio made his move entering the stretch and rolled home to a comfortable victory in the $5,520,000 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Santa Anita, stamping himself as a top contender for Horse of the Year honors.

Dirt Mile (G1) winner Cody’s Wish also will be part of the Horse of the Year discussion, but White Abarrio certainly proved dominant in a pair of important races to conclude the season, winning the Whitney (G1) at Saratoga by 6 1/4 lengths before posting a one-length decision in the Classic.

He was off as the 2.60-1 favorite among 12 runners.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who earned his 19th Breeders’ Cup win since making his first appearance in 2014, was up on the four-year-old colt for Rick Dutrow and owners C2 Racing Stable and La Milagrosa Stable.

White Abarrio broke alertly and stalked in third along the rail behind Arabian Knight, who sped forward from his outside post and established fast opening splits in :22.46, :45.73, and 1:10.28 while being chased in second by Saudi Crown. White Abarrio swung off the rail on the far turn and began to reel in the pacesetter, overhauling Arabian Knight and drawing clear in upper stretch.

“After a half in 45 and change, we were happy and we were just hoping that our horse was going to run his race at that time,” Dutrow said. “And he did. It set up really good for him. You know what, he makes races set up for him because he has as much early speed as anyone and he’s got cruising speed to stay in striking position. So he kind of makes his own trip.”

“Everything came out perfect,” Ortiz added. “We handicapped that race perfectly as we thought Saudi Crown and Arabian Knight would be on the lead and we should be third. I saved all the ground on the first turn and then I was able to get in the clear on the backside. After that, it all about the horse. To be honest, I just let him do his thing and I don’t get in his way. When I turned for him, I started to ride him and kept responding.”

White Abarrio finished 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.57.

Derma Sotogake, a 26-1 outsider making his first start since a sixth in the Kentucky Derby (G1), offered a fine bid after stalking the pace in fourth, but he was never a serious threat to the winner. Proxy, who rated well off the pace at 17-1, offered wide rally in the stretch to be about another length back in third, a neck better than 3.40-1 second choice Arabian Knight.

Ushba Tesoro, Bright Future, Senor Buscador, Dreamlike, Zandon, Saudi Crown, Clapton, and Missed the Cut came next under the wire.

A gray son of Race Day, White Abarrio was initially trained by Saffie Joseph. He won the Florida Derby (G1) and Ohio Derby (G3) last year, concluding his sophomore season with a third in the Cigar Mile (G1), and was transferred to Dutrow this spring.

Dutrow, who earned his second Classic victory after winning with Saint Liam in 2005, returned to the training ranks in February after serving a 10-year suspension.

“It feels unbelievable,” Dutrow said when asked about getting a second chance. “Love it. We’re extremely happy for our horse and everyone involved. I for sure wasn’t thinking about winning my second Classic and the numbers involved. We were just very, very happy.”

White Abarrio was bred in Kentucky by Spendthrift Farm and has now earned $4,946,350 from a 15-7-1-3 record. He was purchased for $40,000 at the 2021 OBS March two-year-old sale and is the first stakes winner from the Into Mischief mare Catching Diamonds.