Aigle Noir, Forever Young aim for Kentucky Derby points in Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun

A promising field has turned out for Wednesday’s Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun at Kawasaki Racecourse in Japan, the second leg of the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Points are up for grabs on a 20-10-6-4-2 basis to the top five finishers in the 1,600-meter (about one-mile) contest, and there’s a chance all those points will be grabbed by horses representing the Japan Racing Association (JRA) circuit. Kawasaki is part of Japan’s National Association of Racing (NAR) circuit, which focuses on dirt racing at a generally lower tier than the JRA. When JRA and NAR horses meet, JRA horses often hold the advantage.

Five of the 12 horses in the 2023 Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun field represent the JRA. They’ll seek to emulate the talented JRA runner Derma Sotogake, who won this race in 2022 before going on to finish sixth in the 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1) and second in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

Leading the charge in this year’s field is Aigle Noir, who shrugged off a fourth-place finish in his debut on turf to win three straight dirt races. He’s already found success on the NAR circuit, taking the 1,400-meter Hyogo Junior Grand Prix (a NAR Group 2) over Satono Phoenix and Seltsam, two other JRA runners entered in the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun.

But just as significant was Aigle Noir’s triumph in the Platanus Sho, a 1,600-meter allowance held at Tokyo Racecourse. Aigle Noir closed his final 600 meters (about three furlongs) in 37.1 seconds to complete the race in a solid 1:37.3 seconds, in the process finishing 4 1/4 lengths clear of Amante Bianco, who came back to win the Cattleya S. on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

2yo 1600m (D) Platanus Sho at Tokyo:



Won by 2c 13. AIGLE NOIR (Bricks and Mortar x Ultima Blood (Symboli Kris S)) under Kohei Matsuyama



Now 2 for 2 on Dirt after a debut 4th on Turf



2nd 2c Raijimmaru

3rd to white 2c Amante Bianco

Aigle Noir has every chance to bring his dirt record to a perfect 4-for-4 in the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun, though he may face a strong challenge from Forever Young. Hailing from the barn of Yoshito Yahagi, who saddled Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine to win Breeders’ Cup races in 2021, Forever Young won his debut racing 1,800 meters (about 1 1/8 miles) at Kyoto before demonstrating his authority on the NAR circuit with a win in the 1,800-meter JBC Two-Year-Old Yushun (NAR G3).

￥59.5mil JpnIII 1800m JBC 2yo Yushun at NAR Monbestu on island of Hokkaido:



Won by monster 524kg JRA 2yo colt 3. FOREVER YOUNG (Real Steel) x Ryusei Sakai for Mr. Yahagi



Hard work, took forever to get interested!



2 for 2 now. Debuted JRA last month

The final JRA representative in the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun field is Nasty Weather, who unleashed a powerful finish (final 600 meters in 36.9 seconds) to win the 1,400-meter Nadeshiko Sho allowance at Kyoto. The son of Pyro is progressing in the right direction and can’t be counted out of the mix.