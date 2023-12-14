Coach Prime heads Baffert trio in Los Alamitos Futurity

An electric maiden romper at Del Mar in mid-November, Coach Prime will make his anticipated stakes debut in Saturday’s $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity (G2). He’s one of three in the six-horse field from the barn of Bob Baffert, who owns a record 13 wins in the Futurity.

Coach Prime, $1.7 million yearling purchase, finished third when opening his racing career in a turf maiden special weight. The Quality Road colt rallied to win his first dirt attempt going away by 7 1/4 lengths at a mile, netting a commendable 92 Brisnet Speed rating, and Flavien Prat retains the assignment.

Wynstock will jump to stakes competition for Baffert off a 7 1/2-length maiden triumph in his third start. After a pair of unplaced efforts in sprints, the New York-bred son of Solomini stretched out to a two-turn mile and led all the way last time. Kyle Frey will be back in the saddle.

The Hall of Fame trainer will also be represented by American Pharoah (G1) runner-up Wine Me Up, who will seek to rebound from an eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1). Juan Hernandez guides the speedy Vino Rosso colt.

A Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifier, the 1 1/16-mile Futurity will offer points on a 10-5-3-2-1 scale toward a Kentucky Derby berth next spring, but Baffert’s trainees are not eligible to receive points due to his suspension from Churchill Downs.

#4 Awesome Road is a debut winner in R7 at Ellis Park for trainer @bradcoxracing with Gerardo Corrales aboard! 🌟



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/SRMflu2n2R — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) August 27, 2023

Stronghold rates as a contender for Phil d’Amato following a runner-up finish in the Bob Hope (G3) to unbeaten Nysos. By Ghostzapper, Stronghold broke his maiden by 1 1/2 lengths at odds-on in his second career start at Churchill Downs two back, and Antonio Fresu rides the bay colt.

Moonlit Sonata exits an encouraging debut score for Tim Yakteen, overcoming a slow start to win going away by 2 1/2 lengths at Del Mar last month, and the Mailbu Moon colt will break from the rail with Geovanni Franco. Ace of Clubs, who will switch back to the main track for Doug O’Neill following a pair of unplaced efforts in turf stakes, completes the field.