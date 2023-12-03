Hoist the Gold splashes to Cigar Mile win

Early speed proved impossible to beat in all four of the graded stakes held at Aqueduct on Saturday, including the $500,000 Cigar Mile H. (G2), where Hoist the Gold shook off early pressure to win by a comfortable margin of 4 1/2 lengths under John Velazquez.

Sent off at 8-1 in the field of 12, Hoist the Gold broke sharp from post 11. Battling with longshot Pipeline through fractions of :22.41 and :44.88, the four-year-old drew away from that rival around the far turn and continued to cruise all the way to the wire. The final time over a muddy track was 1:34.28.

Owned by Dream Team One Racing Stable and trained by Dallas Stewart, Hoist the Gold paid $19.40. Senor Buscador rallied to be a clear second, 4 1/4 lengths ahead of Castle Chaos. Three Technique, Coastal Mission, Offaly Cool, Dr Ardito, High Oak, Pipeline, Accretive. 2.80-1 favorite Everso Mischievous, and Cascais rounded out the order of finish.

Hoist the Gold was outrun for the lead last month in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1), but Velazquez was confident the Cigar Mile would be a stronger fit for the son of Mineshaft.

“Johnny picked the right race for us,” Stewart said. “He told us at the Breeders’ Cup the horse doesn’t like dirt in his face. He said, ‘just let me ride him the way I want — run him a mile at Aqueduct and he won’t get beat.’ He was 100 percent right.”

Prior to the Breeders’ Cup, Hoist the Gold won the Phoenix (G2) and placed in the Commonwealth (G3) and Churchill Downs (G1). He was unplaced in four other stakes appearances this season. At three, Hoist the Gold placed in the Malibu (G1) and in two other stakes.

Now a winner in five of 25 starts, Hoist the Gold was bred in Kentucky by Dream Team Racing. He was produced by the Tapit mare Tacit Approval.

Earlier in the card, Dr B made all to win the $194,000 Go for Wand (G3) for the second year in a row, scoring by 3 3/4 lengths under Jose Lezcano. The daughter of Liam’s Map covered one mile in 1:36.49.

Owned by Cash is King and LC Racing, Dr B is trained by Butch Reid. She paid $10.40 to win. Tizzy in the Sky finished second, Venti Valentine third, and 1.55-1 favorite Good Sam was fourth.

Dr B joins a select group of repeat winners of the Go for Wand, which was previously known as the Maskette. The other four were the champions Tempted, Tosmah, Lady’s Secret, and Ginger Punch.