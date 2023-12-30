Just Steel seeks to prove two-turn mettle in nine-horse Smarty Jones

A smashing winner of the Ed Brown S. in late November, Just Steel will look to join the Kentucky Derby trail when he lines up for Monday’s $300,000 Smarty Jones S. at Oaklawn Park.

The New Year’s Day event serves as a Road to the Kentucky Derby series qualifier, awarding points on a 10-5-3-2-1 scale to the top five, and the 1 1/16-mile race represents an important distance test for Just Steel, who faltered when trying two turns in the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland in early October.

Just Steel cut back for a seven-furlong allowance at Churchill Downs in his next outing, recording a respectable third behind next-out Springboard Mile winner Otto the Conqueror and next-out Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) hero Honor Marie, and the bay colt kept progressing when taking the 6 1/2-furlong Ed Brown on Nov. 25, registering a 96 Brisnet Speed rating for the 2 1/2-length decision.

Four-time Kentucky Derby (G1) winner D. Wayne Lukas believes longer distances are within the scope of Just Steel, a son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, and Ramon Vasquez picks up the mount.

#7 Just Steel upsets at 12/1 in the Ed Brown S. at Churchill Downs for trainer D. Wayne Lukas with @jrosariojockey in the saddle! 💰



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/hFX2u8wuZa — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) November 25, 2023

Lagynos will compete for favoritism following a sharp allowance triumph at Churchill on Nov. 25. Joel Rosario, who was up on Just Steel last time, sticks with the Steve Asmussen-trained Lagynos, and the chestnut colt will be joined in the starting gate by stablemate Informed Decision, who finished third in the Street Sense (G3) two back.

Brad Cox entered three runners in the nine-horse field including Catching Freedom, who scratched from the Gun Runner S. at Fair Grounds last weekend for this spot.

A convincing debut winner at Churchill Downs in early October, Catching Freedom exits a troubled trip as the favorite in a well-regarded allowance on Nov. 9, forced to check twice in the stretch before finishing well for fourth. Lagynos was third in the same race, which was won by Parchment Party, and Catching Freedom is eligible to show more with Cristian Torres.

#5 Lagynos gets the job done in R3 at Churchill Downs for trainer Steve Asmussen with @jrosariojockey in the saddle! 🏇



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/Ebch4wVxCJ — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) November 25, 2023

Cox will take blinkers off Gettysburg Address following a fourth in the Street Sense, and Flavien Prat will guide. Fidget, who will make his first stakes attempt following maiden and entry-level allowance wins at Horseshoe Indianapolis, rounds out the trio.

Mystik Dan, a 7 1/4-length maiden romper two back, will seek to rebound from a fifth as the favorite versus allowance rivals. Last-out maiden winners Chaperone and Mo Winning are also entered.