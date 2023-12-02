Life Talk makes all in taking Demoiselle

Not having to face Just F Y I in the $250,000 Demoiselle (G2) provided a spark for Life Talk, who dominated the 1 1/8-mile feature for two-year-old fillies on the front end at Aqueduct on Saturday.

Third in the Frizette (G1) and fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) to the presumptive division champion in her last two starts, Life Talk outclassed her seven Demoiselle foes while extending her advantage to 3 3/4 lengths at the wire under Irad Ortiz Jr.

“With how the track’s playing today, you need to get position and like Irad said, she warmed up good and he made the most of it,” said Amelia Green, assistant trainer to Todd Pletcher. “No one else wanted the lead, so he made the most of that situation. She seemed happy out there and did everything very professionally.”

This was the fourth consecutive Demoiselle victory for Pletcher and a record ninth overall.

Life Talk finished up in 1:51.10 over a track listed as muddy and paid $4 as the even-money choice. Second choice Shimmering Allure finished second, one length ahead of Dolomite. Most of All, Caldwell Luvs Gold, Vino Rouge, Ringy Dingy, and Cozee Rags completed the order of finish.

Owned by Mike Repole, Life Talk has now won two of five starts. Preceding her attempt in the Frizette was a photo-finish loss on debut and a 6 1/2-length score over one mile, both in maiden events at Saratoga.

Bred in Kentucky by the Gun Runner Syndicate, Mulholland Springs, and Tom Grether Farms, Life Talk is by Gun Runner and out of Touchy Feely, by Bernardini. She sold for $325,000 at Keeneland September.

Life Talk earned 10 qualifying points toward the 2024 Kentucky Oaks (G1), boosting her total to 21 points. Shimmering Allure earned five points, and now has seven points in total. Dolomite earned three points, Most of All two points, and Caldwell Luvs Gold one point.