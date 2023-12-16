Otto the Conqueror enters Derby picture with Remington Springboard Mile win

Otto the Conqueror prevailed after a long battle with the gutsy Glengarry to take the $300,000 Remington Springboard Mile on Friday night.

“You just saw two nice horses hooked up from start to finish,” said trainer Steve Asmussen, who broke his own Springboard Mile record by winning the Road to the Kentucky Derby series prep for a seventh time. “It’s off to Hot Springs and Derby trail, here we come.”

Pressing longtime leader Glengarry much of the way over a muddy strip, Otto the Conqueror finally gained the upper hand late to win by three parts of a length under Tyler Gaffalione. The final time was 1:39.91.

Owned by Three Chimneys Farm, Otto the Conqueror returned $4.80 to win and earned 10 qualifying points toward the 2024 Kentucky Derby (G1), a race that has so far eluded Hall of Fame inductee Asmussen.

Otto the Conqueror and @Tyler_Gaff work hard to score in the Remington Springboard Mile. Congratulations to trainer Steven Asmussen and owner @Three_Chimneys!



📽 @RemingtonPark. pic.twitter.com/7XCvp7qvRc — Jockey Tyler Gaffalione (@TGjockey) December 16, 2023

The previously undefeated Glengarry, who was making his first start beyond six furlongs, held second by 1 1/4 lengths over Magic Grant. The order of finish was completed by Third Street, My Buddy Mel, and 13-10 favorite Raging Torrent. There were three scratches from the Springboard Mile, including the Brad Cox-trained duo of Fidget and Gettysburg Address.

Glengarry earned five qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby, Magic Grant three points, Third Street two points, and My Buddy Bell one point.

Otto the Conqueror has now won three of four starts. Following a second-place finish in his debut at Ellis Park in August, the son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense rebounded to break his maiden at Churchill by a neck.

He was more authoritative in an Oct. 29 allowance at Churchill going seven furlongs. He won that heat by four lengths, defeating subsequent Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) winner Honor Marie and next-out Ed Brown S. hero Just Steel. Otto the Conqueror has now earned $337,360.

Bred in Kentucky by Hoolie Racing Stable and sold for $450,000 as a Keeneland September yearling, Otto the Conqueror is out of Grade 3 winner Dream It Is, a daughter of Shackleford.