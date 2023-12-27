Pair of Pegasus preps highlight stakes quartet at Gulfstream

Saturday’s stakes offerings at Gulfstream Park include the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday (G3) and $200,000 Ft. Lauderdale (G2), respective prep races for the Pegasus World Cup (G1) and Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) in late January.

A nice field of 11 is entered for the Harlan’s Holiday at 1 1/16 miles on the main track. O’Connor will vie for favoritism following a game score in the Fayette (G2) at Keeneland, and Tyler Gaffalione retains the mount on the Chilean Horse of the Year for Saffie Joseph.

Grade 2 winner Dubyuhnell appears back on track for Danny Gargan, returning from a seven-month layoff with a convincing allowance triumph at Keeneland, and the three-year-old colt will break from the rail with Luis Saez. A pair of convincing allowance winners, Grand Aspen and Signator, will make their anticipated stakes debut. Jose Ortiz will be up on Grand Aspen for Todd Pletcher, and John Velazquez has the call on Signator for Shug McGaughey.

Other runners of interest include Blue Devil, Gasoline, Miles D, and Ny Traffic.

Chad Brown has a pair of contenders in the Ft. Lauderdale at 1 1/8 miles on turf. Stone Age, runner-up in the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1), will try to get back on track following a pair of unplaced efforts versus Grade 1 rivals. Running Bee recently returned from a 13-month hiatus with a sharp frontrunning allowance triumph at Aqueduct, and Irad Ortiz Jr. guides the promising four-year-old colt.

Grand Sonata has shown an affinity for Gulfstream’s turf, winning both prior attempts over stakes rivals, and will look to factor for Pletcher, who will also send out multiple restricted stakes-placed Jerry the Nipper. Stakes victor Red Run merits respect for Mike Maker in the 10-horse field.

The $150,000 Suwannee River (G3) features 10 fillies and mares at a mile on turf, and Saffron Moon looms as a major player in her second stakes attempt for Brown. An impressive allowance winner two back, the four-year-old filly figures to appreciate the cut back after finishing second as the favorite in the 1 1/8-mile Cardinal (G3). Gaffalione rides.

Full Count Felicia, a convincing stakes winner at Laurel two back, exits a close fourth in the Goldikova (G2) at Santa Anita, and Irad Ortiz picks up the assignment from Brittany Russell. Accomplished Girl switches back to turf and tries two turns after leading all the way in the Presque Isle Downs Masters (G2) on Tapeta. Grade 3 winner Walkathon is also entered.

The stakes action kicks off in the $125,000 Rampart, and Maryquitecontrary will make a title defense in the one-mile main track test for fillies and mares. The four-year-old filly also captured the Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream last winter, and the Florida-bred daughter of First Dude just missed as the favorite when second in the Princess Rooney (G2) in early October. Luca Panici will guide.

Her five challengers include Grade 3 winner Nostalgic, second in the recent Chilukki (G3) at Churchill Downs, and last-out Ellis stakes winner Unifying.