Spot Plays Dec. 10

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Baroness Baron, 7-2
|(3rd) High School Crush, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Cced for Steph, 3-1
|(4th) J Z’s First, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Tura Lura, 4-1
|(5th) Speeding Style, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mexicoffee, 7-2
|(6th) Mo Caliente, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Spicy Margarita, 3-1
|(6th) Remembering Wilbur, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Escape Route, 3-1
|(6th) She’s Muy Muy, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Cantho, 3-1
|(6th) Summer Assault, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Thor’s Cause, 8-1
|(5th) Road to Versailles, 8-1
