Spot Plays Dec. 10

December 9, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Baroness Baron, 7-2
(3rd) High School Crush, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Cced for Steph, 3-1
(4th) J Z’s First, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Tura Lura, 4-1
(5th) Speeding Style, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mexicoffee, 7-2
(6th) Mo Caliente, 5-1
Laurel Park (5th) Spicy Margarita, 3-1
(6th) Remembering Wilbur, 9-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Escape Route, 3-1
(6th) She’s Muy Muy, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Cantho, 3-1
(6th) Summer Assault, 5-1
Woodbine (1st) Thor’s Cause, 8-1
(5th) Road to Versailles, 8-1

