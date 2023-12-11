Spot Plays Dec. 12

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Strike a Beat, 9-2
|(6th) Ohio Munny, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Reckless Affair, 10-1
|(8th) NIneties Country, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(6th) Standpoint, 4-1
|(10th) The Angry Man, 10-1
