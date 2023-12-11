December 12, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 12

December 11, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Strike a Beat, 9-2
    (6th) Ohio Munny, 7-2
Mountaineer   (2nd) Reckless Affair, 10-1
    (8th) NIneties Country, 4-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Standpoint, 4-1
    (10th) The Angry Man, 10-1
     
     

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs