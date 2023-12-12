December 12, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 13

December 12, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Air Kennedy, 7-2
(7th) Zen Master, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Commercial Flash, 3-1
(3rd) Mallory Unbridled, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) No Mas Cerveza, 7-2
(3rd) War Vow, 3-1
Parx (1st) Lil’ Late Luck, 7-2
(2nd) Appealingtothe Eye, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Dynamite Karma, 6-1
(3rd) Duela Dent, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) Lady Eve, 5-1
(3rd) Freyas Catz, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Lohengrin Two, 9-2
(6th) Misterchillwilli, 4-1
Turfway Park (1st) Mischief Jac, 9-2
(2nd) Morning Angel, 5-1

