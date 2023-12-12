Spot Plays Dec. 13

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Air Kennedy, 7-2
|(7th) Zen Master, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Commercial Flash, 3-1
|(3rd) Mallory Unbridled, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) No Mas Cerveza, 7-2
|(3rd) War Vow, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Lil’ Late Luck, 7-2
|(2nd) Appealingtothe Eye, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Dynamite Karma, 6-1
|(3rd) Duela Dent, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Lady Eve, 5-1
|(3rd) Freyas Catz, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Lohengrin Two, 9-2
|(6th) Misterchillwilli, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Mischief Jac, 9-2
|(2nd) Morning Angel, 5-1
