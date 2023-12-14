December 14, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 15

December 14, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) La Girvina, 3-1
(7th) Slammin Gold, 4-1
Charles Town (5th) Magical Express, 8-1
(6th) Unite the Girls, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Robust, 3-1
(3rd) My Lucky Break, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Angelic Knight, 7-2
(2nd) Smart With Heart, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Bubbly Champagne, 4-1
(7th) Escape Room, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Ice Cold Frosty, 3-1
(6th) Susan’s Mule, 9-2
Los Alamitos (1st) Diamonds Danzing, 9-2
(3rd) On the Whim, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Toma Todo, 7-2
(8th) Atomic Tone, 8-1
Remington Park (1st) Punch Em, 3-1
(2nd) Liars Club, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Slim Man, 9-2
(6th) Calisue, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Haskelled, 3-1
(4th) Stitzy, 8-1
Woodbine (3rd) Royal Hudson, 8-1
(4th) Yorkville, 6-1

