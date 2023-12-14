Spot Plays Dec. 15

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) La Girvina, 3-1
|(7th) Slammin Gold, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Magical Express, 8-1
|(6th) Unite the Girls, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Robust, 3-1
|(3rd) My Lucky Break, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Angelic Knight, 7-2
|(2nd) Smart With Heart, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Bubbly Champagne, 4-1
|(7th) Escape Room, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Ice Cold Frosty, 3-1
|(6th) Susan’s Mule, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Diamonds Danzing, 9-2
|(3rd) On the Whim, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Toma Todo, 7-2
|(8th) Atomic Tone, 8-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Punch Em, 3-1
|(2nd) Liars Club, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Slim Man, 9-2
|(6th) Calisue, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Haskelled, 3-1
|(4th) Stitzy, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Royal Hudson, 8-1
|(4th) Yorkville, 6-1
Leave a Reply