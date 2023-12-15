Spot Plays Dec. 16

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd0 Clubhouse, 8-1
|
|
|(7th) Ocean’s Reserve, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(1st) Orangeburg, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Whale of a Run, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|
|(3rd) Magnolia Speed, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Moon Time, 8-1
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(2nd) Bonus Appreciation,
7-2
|
|
|(5th) Solid Country Gold,
6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Lets Go Koko, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Hidden Presence, 6-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Starlifter, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Cloud Music, 8-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(8th) Bossy Bruin Gal, 4-1
|
|
|(9th)
Stronghold, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Bayron, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Shooters Shoot, 3-1
|Remington Park
|
|(2nd) Itsonlymoneyhoney,
5-1
|
|
|(10th) Bell Dozer, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Magic Hooh, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Chem Major, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) Gun Rush, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Sheriff Ronnie, 9-2
|Woodbine
|
|(4th) Stolen, 10-1
|
|
|(10th) Frankie’s Girl, 3-1
