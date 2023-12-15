December 15, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 16

December 15, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd0 Clubhouse, 8-1
    (7th) Ocean’s Reserve, 3-1
Charles Town   (1st) Orangeburg, 9-2
    (7th) Whale of a Run, 7-2
Delta Downs   (3rd) Magnolia Speed, 4-1
    (7th) Moon Time, 8-1
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Bonus Appreciation, 7-2
    (5th) Solid Country Gold, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Lets Go Koko, 8-1
    (8th) Hidden Presence, 6-1
Laurel   (3rd) Starlifter, 5-1
    (6th) Cloud Music, 8-1
Los Alamitos   (8th) Bossy Bruin Gal, 4-1
    (9th) Stronghold, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Bayron, 7-2
    (8th) Shooters Shoot, 3-1
Remington Park   (2nd) Itsonlymoneyhoney, 5-1
    (10th) Bell Dozer, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Magic Hooh, 3-1
    (5th) Chem Major, 6-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Gun Rush, 3-1
    (4th) Sheriff Ronnie, 9-2
Woodbine   (4th) Stolen, 10-1
    (10th) Frankie’s Girl, 3-1

