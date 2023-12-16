December 16, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 17

December 16, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Dorothy’s Dreams, 9-2
    (8th) Maker’s Candy, 3-1
Fair Grounds   (4th) Fabled Ruler, 4-1
    (6th) Free Rambling Run, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Flirtini, 4-1
    (7th) My Lady James, 10-1
Laurel   (7th) Mission North, 5-1
    (9th) Free Admission, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (1st) Around the Dial, 9-2
    (11th) Caisson, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Texas Twinkies, 7-2
    (10th) Implicator, 7-2
Woodbine   (5th) Lakefield, 7-2
    (10th) Quiet Intent, 8-1

