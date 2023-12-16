Spot Plays Dec. 17

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Dorothy’s Dreams, 9-2
|(8th) Maker’s Candy, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Fabled Ruler, 4-1
|(6th) Free Rambling Run, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Flirtini, 4-1
|(7th) My Lady James, 10-1
|Laurel
|(7th) Mission North, 5-1
|(9th) Free Admission, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Around the Dial, 9-2
|(11th) Caisson, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Texas Twinkies, 7-2
|(10th) Implicator, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(5th) Lakefield, 7-2
|(10th) Quiet Intent, 8-1
