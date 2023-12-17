December 17, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 18

December 17, 2023

BRIS Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (2nd) Pintora, 7-2
    (6th) Easy Act, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Wilderzar, 9-2
    (2nd) Holiday Decision, 9-2
Parx Racing   (6th) Magnificent Pearl, 8-1
    (10th) Bode O, 8-1
     
     

