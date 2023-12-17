Spot Plays Dec. 18

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Pintora, 7-2
|(6th) Easy Act, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Wilderzar, 9-2
|(2nd) Holiday Decision, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(6th) Magnificent Pearl, 8-1
|(10th) Bode O, 8-1
