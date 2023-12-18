December 18, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 19

Brisnet Staff Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (1st) Dynamic Sun, 8-1
    (4th) Astern Banker, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Buckeye Ruckus, 7-2
    (6th) Theodoropoulos, 3-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Booster Shot, 6-1
    (9th) Power Agenda, 9-2
     
     

