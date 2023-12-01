December 1, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 2

December 1, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Ignite the Light, 3-1
(4th) King Freud, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Baby Quinn, 4-1
(4th) Brushing, 5-1
Del Mar (1st) Talklessworkmore, 5-1
(5th) Go With Gusto, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Whimsically, 3-1
(3rd) Caramel Chip, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) All, 3-1
(6th) Its Happy Hour, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Gooch Go Bragh, 3-1
(7th) Cool Memory, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Sugar Hoof, 7-2
(5th) Greeley and Ben, 3-1
Remington Park (2nd) Lake Bee, 5-1
(3rd) Right Cider, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Three Run Bolt, 3-1
(4th) Expecting a Winner, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Gotham Gray, 7-2
(2nd) R Queen Candy, 5-1
Woodbine (5th) Destin Night, 3-1
(6th) Red Ensign, 4-1

