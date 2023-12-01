Spot Plays Dec. 2

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Ignite the Light, 3-1
|(4th) King Freud, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Baby Quinn, 4-1
|(4th) Brushing, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Talklessworkmore, 5-1
|(5th) Go With Gusto, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Whimsically, 3-1
|(3rd) Caramel Chip, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) All, 3-1
|(6th) Its Happy Hour, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Gooch Go Bragh, 3-1
|(7th) Cool Memory, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Sugar Hoof, 7-2
|(5th) Greeley and Ben, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Lake Bee, 5-1
|(3rd) Right Cider, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Three Run Bolt, 3-1
|(4th) Expecting a Winner, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Gotham Gray, 7-2
|(2nd) R Queen Candy, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Destin Night, 3-1
|(6th) Red Ensign, 4-1
Leave a Reply