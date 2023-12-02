Spot Plays Dec. 3

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Everlys Girl, 4-1
|(5th) Zapruder, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Guy Named Joe, 4-1
|(9th) Maltese Falcon, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Reagan’s Flame, 9-2
|(6th) Charco, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Ballroom Prince, 3-1
|(7th) Inventing Anna, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Libban, 9-2
|(7th) Little Gia, 6-1
|Laurel
|(1st) Summerstateofmind, 7-2
|(9th) The Last Jumpstart, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) She Is Royalty, 9-2
|(7th) Betty’s Song, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Chasing Trouble, 3-1
|(9th) Tomcat Black, 4-1
Leave a Reply