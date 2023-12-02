December 3, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 3

December 2, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Everlys Girl, 4-1
    (5th) Zapruder, 9-2
Del Mar   (1st) Guy Named Joe, 4-1
    (9th) Maltese Falcon, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Reagan’s Flame, 9-2
    (6th) Charco, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Ballroom Prince, 3-1
    (7th) Inventing Anna, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Libban, 9-2
    (7th) Little Gia, 6-1
Laurel   (1st) Summerstateofmind, 7-2
    (9th) The Last Jumpstart, 5-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) She Is Royalty, 9-2
    (7th) Betty’s Song, 3-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Chasing Trouble, 3-1
    (9th) Tomcat Black, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs