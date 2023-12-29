Spot Plays Dec. 30

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Un Ojo, 3-1
|(5th) Chateau, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Money Well Spent, 7-2
|(4th) Foolish Steve, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Tiger Attack, 3-1
|(4th) Hollywood Mistress, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Jabran, 5-1
|(4th) Swoop to Finish, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Tritone Gal, 6-1
|(3rd) Desvio, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Wolf Eyes, 3-1
|(6th) Alexis N Niko, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Mischievous Max, 9-2
|(3rd) Key to Success, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Lucky Score, 5-1
|(7th) Lettheliquortalk, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) King Faliero, 7-2
|(4th) Queen Arella, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Cielo Azul, 4-1
|(3rd) Start Singing, 3-1
