December 29, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 30

December 29, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Un Ojo, 3-1
(5th) Chateau, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Money Well Spent, 7-2
(4th) Foolish Steve, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Tiger Attack, 3-1
(4th) Hollywood Mistress, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Jabran, 5-1
(4th) Swoop to Finish, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Tritone Gal, 6-1
(3rd) Desvio, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Wolf Eyes, 3-1
(6th) Alexis N Niko, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Mischievous Max, 9-2
(3rd) Key to Success, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Lucky Score, 5-1
(7th) Lettheliquortalk, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) King Faliero, 7-2
(4th) Queen Arella, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Cielo Azul, 4-1
(3rd) Start Singing, 3-1

