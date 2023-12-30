Spot Plays Dec. 31

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Shopthereitis, 7-2
|(4th) Stone Creator, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Gypsy’s Soulmate, 4-1
|(5th) Sonofaship, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Ko Samui, 8-1
|(4th) Brand New Dream, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Palace View, 5-1
|(8th) Accomplished Girl, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Medagooch, 9-2
|(4th) Devil Pays in Gold, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Ready for Trouble, 7-2
|(4th) Linnie Mae, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Miss Commander, 4-1
|(6th) Handr’sdream, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Village Queen, 8-1
|(8th) Toodaloo Y’all, 7-2
