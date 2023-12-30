December 31, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 31

December 30, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Shopthereitis, 7-2
(4th) Stone Creator, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Gypsy’s Soulmate, 4-1
(5th) Sonofaship, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Ko Samui, 8-1
(4th) Brand New Dream, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Palace View, 5-1
(8th) Accomplished Girl, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Medagooch, 9-2
(4th) Devil Pays in Gold, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Ready for Trouble, 7-2
(4th) Linnie Mae, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Miss Commander, 4-1
(6th) Handr’sdream, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Village Queen, 8-1
(8th) Toodaloo Y’all, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs