Spot Plays Dec. 4

December 3, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Mister Mobil, 3-1
    (6th) Keranos, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Money for Mischief, 4-1
    (8th) Resvalon, 5-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Aye, 3-1
    (7th) Sasse’s Class, 5-1
     
     

