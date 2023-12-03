Spot Plays Dec. 4

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Mister Mobil, 3-1
|(6th) Keranos, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Money for Mischief, 4-1
|(8th) Resvalon, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Aye, 3-1
|(7th) Sasse’s Class, 5-1
