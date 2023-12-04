December 4, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 5

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Alligator Arms, 7-2
    (4th) Chiquita Mosca, 7-2
Mountaineer   (4th) Ponti Pride, 7-2
    (8th) Lunar Prayer, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Chasing Stardom, 5-1
    (5th) Golden Wildcat, 3-1
     
     

