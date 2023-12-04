Spot Plays Dec. 5

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Alligator Arms, 7-2
|(4th) Chiquita Mosca, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Ponti Pride, 7-2
|(8th) Lunar Prayer, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Chasing Stardom, 5-1
|(5th) Golden Wildcat, 3-1
For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Alligator Arms, 7-2
|(4th) Chiquita Mosca, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Ponti Pride, 7-2
|(8th) Lunar Prayer, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Chasing Stardom, 5-1
|(5th) Golden Wildcat, 3-1
Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs
Leave a Reply