December 5, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 6

December 5, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Como Estas, 3-1
(4th) No Fooling Dude, 9-2
Delta Downs (5th) Mists of Time, 7-2
(6th) Mor Kisses, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Tuskegee Cat, 4-1
(4th) Over the Hills, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Belle Brezing, 6-1
(3rd) Valentina Mia, 5-1
Parx (2nd) Mokki, 7-2
(4th) Divine Grace, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Egot a Poker Face, 7-2
(4th) Prince of Rain, 8-1
Remington Park (2nd) Emergency Response, 4-1
(5th) All Around Cowboy, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Commodore Barry, 3-1
(5th) Swing Sammy, 5-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Brentspence, 8-1
(5th) Regal Queen

