Spot Plays Dec. 6

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Como Estas, 3-1
|(4th) No Fooling Dude, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(5th) Mists of Time, 7-2
|(6th) Mor Kisses, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Tuskegee Cat, 4-1
|(4th) Over the Hills, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Belle Brezing, 6-1
|(3rd) Valentina Mia, 5-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Mokki, 7-2
|(4th) Divine Grace, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Egot a Poker Face, 7-2
|(4th) Prince of Rain, 8-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Emergency Response, 4-1
|(5th) All Around Cowboy, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Commodore Barry, 3-1
|(5th) Swing Sammy, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Brentspence, 8-1
|(5th) Regal Queen
Leave a Reply