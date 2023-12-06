Spot Plays Dec. 7

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Risk Free, 3-1
|(6th) Foxy Cara, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Ketanji, 3-1
|(4th) Boyfriend Material, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Win Worthy, 9-2
|(5th) Cartographer, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Heaven in Mind, 6-1
|(4th) Social Engagement, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Frog Town, 7-2
|(3rd) Moontap, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Secretary at War, 7-2
|(3rd) Moon Warrior, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Tater, 8-1
|(5th) Scotty Who, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Study Committee, 7-2
|(4th) Seven Charms, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Mo Tough, 5-1
|(4th) Text Me Up, 3-1
