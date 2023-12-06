December 6, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 7

December 6, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Risk Free, 3-1
(6th) Foxy Cara, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Ketanji, 3-1
(4th) Boyfriend Material, 7-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Win Worthy, 9-2
(5th) Cartographer, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Heaven in Mind, 6-1
(4th) Social Engagement, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Frog Town, 7-2
(3rd) Moontap, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Secretary at War, 7-2
(3rd) Moon Warrior, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Tater, 8-1
(5th) Scotty Who, 8-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Study Committee, 7-2
(4th) Seven Charms, 5-1
Woodbine (3rd) Mo Tough, 5-1
(4th) Text Me Up, 3-1

