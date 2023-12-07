Spot Plays Dec. 8

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Sue Ellen Mishkin, 3-1
|(5th) Big Save, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Miss Lauren, 3-1
|(7th) C R’s Mandate, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Midnight’s Girl, 9-2
|(3rd) First City, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) City Park, 4-1
|(4th) Second of July, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(5th) Chief Wild Eagle, 3-1
|(7th) Mob Boss, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Watch the Music, 10-1
|(6th) Turf Rocket, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Savoy, 6-1
|(6th) McCrakens Ghost, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|(3rd) Blessed Angel, 7-2
|(6th) Smarty Nose, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Colonel Barton, 7-2
|(2nd) Blue Ember, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Summer Ash, 7-2
|(4th) Nail Polish, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Vienna Prize, 4-1
|(4th) I Be a King, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Mister Winston, 7-2
|(3rd) Don’t Let Me Down, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Stunnem, 7-2
|(2nd) Electrostatic, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Lloyd, 4-1
|(5th) Whiting Field, 6-1
