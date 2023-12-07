December 7, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 8

December 7, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Sue Ellen Mishkin, 3-1
(5th) Big Save, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Miss Lauren, 3-1
(7th) C R’s Mandate, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Midnight’s Girl, 9-2
(3rd) First City, 9-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) City Park, 4-1
(4th) Second of July, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (5th) Chief Wild Eagle, 3-1
(7th) Mob Boss, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Watch the Music, 10-1
(6th) Turf Rocket, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Savoy, 6-1
(6th) McCrakens Ghost, 6-1
Los Alamitos (3rd) Blessed Angel, 7-2
(6th) Smarty Nose, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Colonel Barton, 7-2
(2nd) Blue Ember, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Summer Ash, 7-2
(4th) Nail Polish, 5-1
Remington Park (2nd) Vienna Prize, 4-1
(4th) I Be a King, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Mister Winston, 7-2
(3rd) Don’t Let Me Down, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Stunnem, 7-2
(2nd) Electrostatic, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Lloyd, 4-1
(5th) Whiting Field, 6-1

