Spot Plays Dec. 9

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Ego Man, 3-1
|(6th) Rollin in Dough, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Leg Up, 4-1
|(2nd) Extra Crunchy, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Pursuit l’ Harmonie, 3-1
|(6th) Mi Solution, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Gonna Getcha Good, 5-1
|(5th) Melanie’s Tiger, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mufrih, 4-1
|(2nd) Fredo, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) O Shaughesey, 5-1
|(6th) Anaheim, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Fact Or Fiction, 3-1
|(7th) Red Cross Knight, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) W W Crazy, 7-2
|(2nd) Sunday Spirit, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(3rd) When Judy Calls, 3-1
|(6th) Absaroka, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Enchantment, 5-1
|(8th) Megacity, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Best Coast, 3-1
|(4th) Hoku, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Stormin Dave, 6-1
|(7th) Botta Swing, 6-1
