December 8, 2023

Spot Plays Dec. 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Ego Man, 3-1
(6th) Rollin in Dough, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Leg Up, 4-1
(2nd) Extra Crunchy, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Pursuit l’ Harmonie, 3-1
(6th) Mi Solution, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Gonna Getcha Good, 5-1
(5th) Melanie’s Tiger, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mufrih, 4-1
(2nd) Fredo, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) O Shaughesey, 5-1
(6th) Anaheim, 9-2
Los Alamitos (1st) Fact Or Fiction, 3-1
(7th) Red Cross Knight, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) W W Crazy, 7-2
(2nd) Sunday Spirit, 5-1
Remington Park (3rd) When Judy Calls, 3-1
(6th) Absaroka, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Enchantment, 5-1
(8th) Megacity, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Best Coast, 3-1
(4th) Hoku, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Stormin Dave, 6-1
(7th) Botta Swing, 6-1

