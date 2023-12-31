Spot Plays Jan. 1

For New Year’s Day Monday
|TRACK
|
|(RACE) HORSE,
MORNING LINE
|
Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Dudley Dickerson, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Miss Kristy, 6-1
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(5th) Just Say When, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Heckled, 3-1
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(1st) Christina’s Candy,
4-1
|
|
|(4th) Noshewont, 6-1
|
Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Money Factor, 5-1
|
|
|(5th) Rock the Stars, 10-1
|
Mahoning Valley
|
|(2nd) Reinsure, 6-1
|
|
|(3rd) One More Chapter, 5-1
|
Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Lochmoor,
4-1
|
|
|(8th) Bourbon Bash, 3-1
|Parx
Racing
|
|(3rd) Valiant Majesty, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Unadulterated, 5-1
|
Santa Anita
|
|(7th) Zoffarelli, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Shes Scintillating,
4-1