January 1, 2024

Spot Plays Jan. 1

BRIS Spot Plays

For New Year’s Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Dudley Dickerson, 7-2
    (5th) Miss Kristy, 6-1
Fair Grounds   (5th) Just Say When, 6-1
    (8th) Heckled, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (1st) Christina’s Candy, 4-1
    (4th) Noshewont, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (4th) Money Factor, 5-1
    (5th) Rock the Stars, 10-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Reinsure, 6-1
    (3rd) One More Chapter, 5-1
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Lochmoor, 4-1
    (8th) Bourbon Bash, 3-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Valiant Majesty, 7-2
    (7th) Unadulterated, 5-1
Santa Anita   (7th) Zoffarelli, 4-1
    (9th) Shes Scintillating, 4-1

