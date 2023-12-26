Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 26

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|W. Bret Calhoun/Jose L. Alvarez
|
| 18
|
| 9
|
| 50%
|Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Andy Mathis/Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta
|
| 23
|
| 9
|
| 39%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 26
|
| 10
|
| 38%
|Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 45
|
| 17
|
| 38%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Joe Sharp/Jaime A. Torres
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo
|
| 39
|
| 14
|
| 36%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran
|
| 36
|
| 12
|
| 33%
|Bonnie Lucas/Inoel Beato
|
| 36
|
| 12
|
| 33%
|Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 36
|
| 12
|
| 33%
|Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores
|
| 30
|
| 10
|
| 33%
|Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva
|
| 28
|
| 9
|
| 32%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 50
|
| 16
|
| 32%
|Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux
|
| 47
|
| 15
|
| 32%
|Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
|Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
|Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo
|
| 19
|
| 6
|
| 32%
