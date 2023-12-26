December 26, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 26

December 26, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
W. Bret Calhoun/Jose L. Alvarez 18 9 50%
Brad H. Cox/Axel Concepcion 18 8 44%
Andy Mathis/Luis Manuel Jimenez Aburto 16 7 44%
Carlos A. Mancilla/Angel Cruz 22 9 41%
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 23 9 39%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 26 10 38%
Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera 45 17 38%
Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez 24 9 38%
Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet 16 6 38%
Joe Sharp/Jaime A. Torres 16 6 38%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez 16 6 38%
Cipriano Contreras/Emmanuel Esquivel 25 9 36%
Brittany T. Russell/Jevian Toledo 39 14 36%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 23 8 35%
Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran 36 12 33%
Bonnie Lucas/Inoel Beato 36 12 33%
Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica 36 12 33%
Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores 30 10 33%
Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez 18 6 33%
Juan Pablo Silva/Fausto Henrique Da Silva 28 9 32%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 50 16 32%
Brad H. Cox/Florent Geroux 47 15 32%
Allen Landry/Timothy Thornton 22 7 32%
Peter Miller/Juan J. Hernandez 22 7 32%
Kathleen O’Connell/Antonio A. Gallardo 19 6 32%

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs