Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 5

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 36
|
| 18
|
| 50%
|Robert E. Reid, Jr./Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta
|
| 42
|
| 18
|
| 43%
|Jeremiah C. Englehart/Emanuel De Diego
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Robertino Diodoro/Harry Hernandez
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran
|
| 37
|
| 14
|
| 38%
|Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Patrick E. Swan/Harry Hernandez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Philip DAmato/Flavien Prat
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Allen Landry/Joel Dominguez
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Kelli Martinez/Armando Martinez
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez
|
| 26
|
| 9
|
| 35%
|Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 35
|
| 12
|
| 34%
|Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Cynthia E. McKee/Reshawn Latchman
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica
|
| 46
|
| 15
|
| 33%
|Bonnie Lucas/Inoel Beato
|
| 31
|
| 10
|
| 32%
|Karl Broberg/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 28
|
| 9
|
| 32%
|Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez
|
| 22
|
| 7
|
| 32%
