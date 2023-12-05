December 5, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats Dec. 5

December 5, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 36 18 50%
Robert E. Reid, Jr./Mychel J. Sanchez 15 7 47%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado 15 7 47%
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 42 18 43%
Jeremiah C. Englehart/Emanuel De Diego 19 8 42%
Robertino Diodoro/Harry Hernandez 17 7 41%
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 15 6 40%
Todd W. Fincher/Felipe Valdez 18 7 39%
Robert M. Gorham/Erik Barbaran 37 14 38%
Blaine D. Wright/Alexander Chavez 24 9 38%
Patrick E. Swan/Harry Hernandez 16 6 38%
Philip DAmato/Flavien Prat 17 6 35%
Allen Landry/Joel Dominguez 17 6 35%
Kelli Martinez/Armando Martinez 23 8 35%
Bob Baffert/Juan J. Hernandez 26 9 35%
Anthony Farrior/Luis Raul Rivera 35 12 34%
Dick Cappellucci/Luis A. Fuentes 21 7 33%
Tina Ramgeet/Andrew R. Ramgeet 21 7 33%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 18 6 33%
Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli 18 6 33%
Cynthia E. McKee/Reshawn Latchman 18 6 33%
Jeff C. Runco/Arnaldo Bocachica 46 15 33%
Bonnie Lucas/Inoel Beato 31 10 32%
Karl Broberg/Elvin Gonzalez 28 9 32%
Brandon L. Kulp/Angel R. Rodriguez 22 7 32%

