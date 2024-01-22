All Others, Fierceness remain popular in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3

The outcome of Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 3 bore a striking resemblance to Pool 2, with “All Other Three-Year-Olds” the overall favorite and Fierceness the top individual choice.

Betting opened on Friday and closed on Sunday, and when the dust settled All Other Three-Year-Olds reigned at odds of 2-1, up slightly from when “All Other Three-Year-Old Males” settled at 6-5 in Pool 2.

In contrast, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) hero Fierceness remained as popular as ever, closing at 8-1 for the second straight pool.

Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Locked, the 14-1 third choice in Pool 2, drifted to 18-1 in Pool 3. That left room for Remsen (G2) 1-2 finishers Dornoch and Sierra Leone to slot in at 15-1 and 13-1, respectively, dropping from the 19-1 and 36-1 odds they offered in Pool 2.

Conquest Warrior (18-1) and Track Phantom (18-1) matched Locked’s Pool 3 price, with Track Phantom benefiting from a 2 3/4-length victory in Saturday’s Lecomte (G3). Bettors were less keen to support Lecomte runner-up Nash, the 18-1 fourth choice in Pool 2; in Pool 3 he closed as the 35-1 fourteenth choice.

Closing at less than 99-1 were Honor Marie (25-1), Knightsbridge (26-1), Catching Freedom (28-1), Timberlake (30-1), El Capi (33-1), Forever Young (34-1), Carbone (36-1), Born Noble (41-1), Parchment Party (51-1), Otello (59-1), Book’em Danno (67-1), Snead (69-1), Liberal Arts (72-1), Ari’s Magic (74-1), The Wine Steward (77-1), Imperial Gun (80-1), Change of Command (83-1), Ethan Energy (83-1), Tuscan Sky (88-1), Otto the Conqueror (91-1), Resilience (93-1), Time for Truth (93-1), and Stretch Ride (95-1).

Amante Bianco, Cardinale, Just Steel, Real Men Violin, Deterministic, Lat Long, Merit, and Stronghold all settled at odds of 99-1 or higher. Betting on Drum Roll Please was suspended after the Jerome S. winner suffered an injury that will cause him to miss the Kentucky Derby.

Detailed odds, potential payoffs, and pool totals will soon be posted on the Kentucky Derby website.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 is slated for Feb. 16-18, followed by Pool 5 on March 15-17 and Pool 6 on April 4-6, all leading up to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4.