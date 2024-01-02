Arkansas Speed by Circuit Dec. 25-31

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Lucky Boss
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/29
|92
|Uninvited Guest
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/29
|88
|Priddis
|5M
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/30
|83
|Windy Bay
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/29
|83
|Insensitive
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/29
|80
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Skelly
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|103
|Backyard Money
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|92
|Lundberg
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|92
|Radical Right
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/29
|91
|Jackman
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/29
|90
|Threefiftyseven
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|88
|Music Mistress
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|86
|High Class
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|82
|Table Money
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/29
|82
|Smokin’ Hot
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/29
|80
|Count It All Joy
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|79
|Mr. Commander
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|78
|Izeonpoint
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/29
|77
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Time for Truth
|2C
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/31
|96
|Carbone
|2C
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/31
|90
|Valentine Candy
|2C
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/31
|90
|Hush It Honey
|2F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/31
|89
|Ice Cold
|2F
|1m (ft)
|OP 12/31
|88
|Imperial Gun
|2C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/31
|87
|Tanya Showers
|2F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/31
|87
|Pun Intended
|2F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 12/31
|85
|Miss Jeopardy
|2F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/31
|78
|Sthenic
|2F
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/31
|78
|We Miss Arlington
|2G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/30
|72
|I’m an Oak
|2G
|6f (ft)
|OP 12/29
|63
