January 2, 2024

Arkansas Speed by Circuit Dec. 25-31

January 2, 2024

Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/25-12/31) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Lucky Boss 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/29 92
Uninvited Guest 4G 1m (ft) OP 12/29 88
Priddis 5M 1m (ft) OP 12/30 83
Windy Bay 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/29 83
Insensitive 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/29 80
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/25-12/31) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Skelly 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/30 103
Backyard Money 4F 6f (ft) OP 12/30 92
Lundberg 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/30 92
Radical Right 4G 6f (ft) OP 12/29 91
Jackman 5G 6f (ft) OP 12/29 90
Threefiftyseven 5G 6f (ft) OP 12/30 88
Music Mistress 3F 6f (ft) OP 12/30 86
High Class 3F 5 1/2f (ft) OP 12/30 82
Table Money 3G 6f (ft) OP 12/29 82
Smokin’ Hot 3G 6f (ft) OP 12/29 80
Count It All Joy 3F 6f (ft) OP 12/30 79
Mr. Commander 3G 6f (ft) OP 12/30 78
Izeonpoint 5M 6f (ft) OP 12/29 77
Top Winning Speed Ratings (12/25-12/31) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Time for Truth 2C 6f (ft) OP 12/31 96
Carbone 2C 1m (ft) OP 12/31 90
Valentine Candy 2C 6f (ft) OP 12/31 90
Hush It Honey 2F 6f (ft) OP 12/31 89
Ice Cold 2F 1m (ft) OP 12/31 88
Imperial Gun 2C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/31 87
Tanya Showers 2F 6f (ft) OP 12/31 87
Pun Intended 2F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 12/31 85
Miss Jeopardy 2F 6f (ft) OP 12/31 78
Sthenic 2F 6f (ft) OP 12/31 78
We Miss Arlington 2G 6f (ft) OP 12/30 72
I’m an Oak 2G 6f (ft) OP 12/29 63

