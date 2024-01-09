Arkansas Speed by Circuit Jan. 1-7

ARKANSAS
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/1-1/7) – 3&up Dirt Routes
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Midnight Rising
|4G
|1m (my)
|OP 1/6
|95
|Money Supply
|5H
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 1/6
|92
|Dear Lady
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/1
|89
|Misty Veil
|6M
|1 1/16m (my)
|OP 1/6
|89
|Royal Act
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/1
|83
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/1-1/7) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Favorite Outlaw
|5G
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|96
|Mister Iceman
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/1
|96
|Lochmoor
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/1
|95
|Bohemian Bo
|4C
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|94
|Raging
|4C
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|92
|Shady Empire
|7G
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|90
|Born Flawless
|4G
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|89
|Drifter
|5G
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|89
|Faithful Ruler
|5G
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|88
|Let’s Be Clear
|5M
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|88
|Bandera Azteca
|5G
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|86
|Ghostly Night
|5M
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|86
|Master of Arms
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/1
|86
|Sister Kisses
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/1
|86
|Miri a Coincidence
|4G
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|81
|Sulwe
|6M
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|79
|Tenacious Lady
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|77
|Hess
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/1
|74
|Mamba Out
|4F
|6f (gd)
|OP 1/7
|70
|Sistersouttachrome
|4F
|6f (sy)
|OP 1/5
|66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/1-1/7) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Catching Freedom
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 1/1
|89
|Goldbrick
|3C
|1m (sy)
|OP 1/5
|84
|Maximus Magic
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 1/1
|84
|Dutch Mills
|3C
|6f (my)
|OP 1/6
|80
|Marco Sunset
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 1/1
|74