January 9, 2024

Arkansas Speed by Circuit Jan. 1-7

January 9, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

ARKANSAS
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/1-1/7) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Midnight Rising 4G 1m (my) OP 1/6 95
Money Supply 5H 1 1/16m (my) OP 1/6 92
Dear Lady 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/1 89
Misty Veil 6M 1 1/16m (my) OP 1/6 89
Royal Act 7G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/1 83
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/1-1/7) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Favorite Outlaw 5G 6f (sy) OP 1/5 96
Mister Iceman 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/1 96
Lochmoor 5G 6f (ft) OP 1/1 95
Bohemian Bo 4C 6f (my) OP 1/6 94
Raging 4C 6f (my) OP 1/6 92
Shady Empire 7G 6f (my) OP 1/6 90
Born Flawless 4G 6f (sy) OP 1/5 89
Drifter 5G 6f (sy) OP 1/5 89
Faithful Ruler 5G 6f (sy) OP 1/5 88
Let’s Be Clear 5M 6f (sy) OP 1/5 88
Bandera Azteca 5G 6f (my) OP 1/6 86
Ghostly Night 5M 6f (my) OP 1/6 86
Master of Arms 5G 6f (ft) OP 1/1 86
Sister Kisses 4F 6f (ft) OP 1/1 86
Miri a Coincidence 4G 6f (sy) OP 1/5 81
Sulwe 6M 6f (my) OP 1/6 79
Tenacious Lady 4F 6f (sy) OP 1/5 77
Hess 4G 6f (ft) OP 1/1 74
Mamba Out 4F 6f (gd) OP 1/7 70
Sistersouttachrome 4F 6f (sy) OP 1/5 66
Top Winning Speed Ratings (1/1-1/7) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Catching Freedom 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 1/1 89
Goldbrick 3C 1m (sy) OP 1/5 84
Maximus Magic 3C 1m (ft) OP 1/1 84
Dutch Mills 3C 6f (my) OP 1/6 80
Marco Sunset 3F 6f (ft) OP 1/1 74

