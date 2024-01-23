January 23, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 15-21

January 23, 2024

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/15-1/21) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Lure Him In 7G 1 1/16m (ft) GP 1/20 Sunshine Classic S. 100
Saudi Crown 4C 1 1/16m (ft) FG 1/20 Louisiana S. Presented by Relyne GI By Hagyard 98
Desert Dawn 5M 1 1/16m (ft) SA 1/20 La Canada S. 91
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/15-1/21) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Espionage 6G 6f (ft) SUN 1/19 Ft. Bliss S. 88
Chesterette 5M 5 1/2f (ft) SUN 1/19 Bold Ego H. 83
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/15-1/21) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Sosua Summer 5H 5 1/2f (fm) FG 1/20 Duncan F. Kenner S. 98
Strong Quality 5H 1 1/16m (fm) FG 1/20 Colonel E. R. Bradley S. 96
Creative Cairo 6M 1 1/16m (fm) FG 1/20 Marie G. Krantz Memorial S. 93
Forever Souper 5G 1 1/16m (fm) GP 1/21 Sunshine Turf S. 85
Linda’s Gift 5M 1 1/2m (gd) SA 1/21 Astra S. 82
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/15-1/21) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Track Phantom 3C 1 1/16m (ft) FG 1/20 Lecomte S. 90
Lucky Jeremy 3C 1m (ft) SUN 1/19 Riley Allison Derby 89
West Omaha 3F 1m 70y (ft) FG 1/20 Silverbulletday S. presented by Fasig-Tipton 87
Payingoffmymarker 3F 6f (ft) SUN 1/18 LaSenora S. 82
Community Leader 3G 6f (ft) SUN 1/18 Corralito Steak House S. 81
Candy Aisle 3F 6 1/2f (ft) SUN 1/19 Borderplex S. 75

