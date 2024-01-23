Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 15-21

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Lure Him In
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 1/20
|Sunshine Classic S.
|100
|Saudi Crown
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|FG 1/20
|Louisiana S. Presented by Relyne GI By Hagyard
|98
|Desert Dawn
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|SA 1/20
|La Canada S.
|91
|Espionage
|6G
|6f (ft)
|SUN 1/19
|Ft. Bliss S.
|88
|Chesterette
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|SUN 1/19
|Bold Ego H.
|83
|Sosua Summer
|5H
|5 1/2f (fm)
|FG 1/20
|Duncan F. Kenner S.
|98
|Strong Quality
|5H
|1 1/16m (fm)
|FG 1/20
|Colonel E. R. Bradley S.
|96
|Creative Cairo
|6M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|FG 1/20
|Marie G. Krantz Memorial S.
|93
|Forever Souper
|5G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 1/21
|Sunshine Turf S.
|85
|Linda’s Gift
|5M
|1 1/2m (gd)
|SA 1/21
|Astra S.
|82
|Track Phantom
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|FG 1/20
|Lecomte S.
|90
|Lucky Jeremy
|3C
|1m (ft)
|SUN 1/19
|Riley Allison Derby
|89
|West Omaha
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|FG 1/20
|Silverbulletday S. presented by Fasig-Tipton
|87
|Payingoffmymarker
|3F
|6f (ft)
|SUN 1/18
|LaSenora S.
|82
|Community Leader
|3G
|6f (ft)
|SUN 1/18
|Corralito Steak House S.
|81
|Candy Aisle
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SUN 1/19
|Borderplex S.
|75
