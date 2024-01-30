Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 22-28

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|National Treasure
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|GP 1/27
|Pegasus World Cup Invitational S. presented by Bac
|105
|Post Time
|4C
|1m (sy)
|LRL 1/28
|Jennings S.
|104
|Bellamore
|6M
|1 1/16m (gd)
|HOU 1/27
|Houston Ladies Classic S.
|101
|Tumbarumba
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GP 1/27
|Fred W. Hooper S. presented by Whispering Angel
|100
|Newgrange
|5H
|1 1/8m (ft)
|SA 1/27
|San Pasqual S.
|97
|Promise Keeper
|6G
|1m (sy)
|OP 1/27
|Fifth Season S.
|93
|Malibu Moonshine
|4F
|1m (sy)
|LRL 1/28
|Geisha S.
|85
|Olivia Darling
|5M
|7f (ft)
|GP 1/27
|Inside Information S. presented by Don Julio Tequi
|98
|B G Warrior
|4F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|TP 1/27
|Wishing Well S.
|96
|Hot Fudge
|5M
|7f (my)
|AQU 1/27
|Interborough S.
|91
|Rotknee
|5H
|7f (sy)
|AQU 1/28
|Say Florida Sandy S.
|89
|Dynadrive
|7G
|1 1/2m (yl)
|HOU 1/27
|John B. Connally Turf Cup S.
|110
|Warm Heart (IRE)
|4F
|1 1/8m (fm)
|GP 1/27
|1/ST BET Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational S.
|103
|Alpha Bella
|4F
|1 1/2m (fm)
|GP 1/27
|La Prevoyante S. presented by Ketel One Espresso M
|95
|Francesco Clemente (IRE)
|5H
|1 1/2m (fm)
|GP 1/27
|William L. McKnight S. presented by Florida Thorou
|95
|Irideo (ARG)
|8G
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 1/28
|Clocker’s Corner S.
|93
|Didia (ARG)
|6M
|1 1/16m (fm)
|GP 1/27
|TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitati
|86
|Bergen
|3C
|6f (my)
|AQU 1/27
|Jimmy Winkfield S.
|94
|Mischief Joke
|3C
|6 1/2f (sy)
|AQU 1/28
|Rego Park S.
|93
|Guanare
|3C
|7f (my)
|LRL 1/27
|Spectacular Bid S.
|90
|Roanan Goddess
|3F
|6f (my)
|LRL 1/27
|Xtra Heat S.
|89
|Neat
|3C
|1m (yl)
|HOU 1/27
|Bob Bork Texas Turf Mile S.
|88
|Too Much Kiki
|3F
|6f (gd)
|HOU 1/27
|Bara Lass S.
|85
|Tiz Considered
|3C
|6f (gd)
|HOU 1/27
|Gexa Groovy S.
|83
