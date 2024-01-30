January 30, 2024

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings Jan. 22-28

January 30, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/22-1/28) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
National Treasure 4C 1 1/8m (ft) GP 1/27 Pegasus World Cup Invitational S. presented by Bac 105
Post Time 4C 1m (sy) LRL 1/28 Jennings S. 104
Bellamore 6M 1 1/16m (gd) HOU 1/27 Houston Ladies Classic S. 101
Tumbarumba 4G 1m (ft) GP 1/27 Fred W. Hooper S. presented by Whispering Angel 100
Newgrange 5H 1 1/8m (ft) SA 1/27 San Pasqual S. 97
Promise Keeper 6G 1m (sy) OP 1/27 Fifth Season S. 93
Malibu Moonshine 4F 1m (sy) LRL 1/28 Geisha S. 85
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/22-1/28) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Olivia Darling 5M 7f (ft) GP 1/27 Inside Information S. presented by Don Julio Tequi 98
B G Warrior 4F 6 1/2f (ft) TP 1/27 Wishing Well S. 96
Hot Fudge 5M 7f (my) AQU 1/27 Interborough S. 91
Rotknee 5H 7f (sy) AQU 1/28 Say Florida Sandy S. 89
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/22-1/28) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Dynadrive 7G 1 1/2m (yl) HOU 1/27 John B. Connally Turf Cup S. 110
Warm Heart (IRE) 4F 1 1/8m (fm) GP 1/27 1/ST BET Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational S. 103
Alpha Bella 4F 1 1/2m (fm) GP 1/27 La Prevoyante S. presented by Ketel One Espresso M 95
Francesco Clemente (IRE) 5H 1 1/2m (fm) GP 1/27 William L. McKnight S. presented by Florida Thorou 95
Irideo (ARG) 8G a6 1/2f (fm) SA 1/28 Clocker’s Corner S. 93
Didia (ARG) 6M 1 1/16m (fm) GP 1/27 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitati 86
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (1/22-1/28) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Bergen 3C 6f (my) AQU 1/27 Jimmy Winkfield S. 94
Mischief Joke 3C 6 1/2f (sy) AQU 1/28 Rego Park S. 93
Guanare 3C 7f (my) LRL 1/27 Spectacular Bid S. 90
Roanan Goddess 3F 6f (my) LRL 1/27 Xtra Heat S. 89
Neat 3C 1m (yl) HOU 1/27 Bob Bork Texas Turf Mile S. 88
Too Much Kiki 3F 6f (gd) HOU 1/27 Bara Lass S. 85
Tiz Considered 3C 6f (gd) HOU 1/27 Gexa Groovy S. 83

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs